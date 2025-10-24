Williamson County man gets 30 years for stabbing woman who wanted to leave him: police

article

The Brief Williamson County man gets 30 years in prison for aggravated assault family violence He was convicted of stabbing a woman in 2022 multiple times The victim wanted to leave him, says Leander police



A Williamson County man got 30 years in prison for stabbing a woman in 2022 who wanted to leave him, says the Leander Police Department.

What we know:

30-year-old Juan Carlos Guillen-Hernandez was convicted in April of first-degree felony aggravated assault family violence with a weapon.

He was sentenced on Sept. 16 to 30 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Leander police say that his conviction stems from a Feb. 2022 call about an assault at an apartment in the 1300 block of Sonny Drive. When officers arrived, they found a woman with numerous stab wounds to her body, head and face and a large gash to her throat.

Her child was also there, but was unharmed.

The investigation and statements from the victim identified Guillen-Hernandez as the suspect and that his motive was due to jealousy and anger at the victim wanting to leave him.

What they're saying:

"We at the Leander Police Department remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting our community and upholding the rule of law. Violent acts like this have no place in Leander, and we will continue to work every day to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents," said the department.

What you can do:

Anyone who knows someone who is the victim of domestic violence is urged to contact your local law enforcement.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, remember you're not alone, and help is available.

Leander police say to prioritize your safety and create an emergency plan as well as reach out and contact law enforcement, a trusted friend, family member, or support hotline.

Those in DV situations can also contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).