Man facing 30 sexual assault warrants back in Hays County after fleeing to Canada while on bond

A man is back in Hays County custody after he fled to Canada while on bond in 2021. He is facing 30 sexual assault warrants, according to law enforcement.

Timeline:

45-year-old Juan Pablo Acosta was arrested in July 2021 on two counts of second-degree felony sexual assault and a forfeited bond for discharge of a firearm by the Buda Police Department during a sexual assault investigation.

Acosta bonded out of jail within 48 hours on a $103,500 total bond.

In November 2021, Buda police's investigation resulted in about 30 sexual assault warrants for Acosta.

In December 2021, Buda police requested help from the Hays County Sheriff's Office's Special Services Division to find Acosta "who had become a fugitive from justice," officials say.

The investigation uncovered that Acosta had fled to and was living in Toronto, Canada. However, due to his legal status, he could not be arrested and extradited to Texas as it would require federal court approval from US, Mexican, and Canadian authorities.

HCSO's Special Services Division worked with the United States Marshals Service and the Hays County District Attorney’s office to obtain federal approval for his arrest and capture.

In June, Acosta was arrested by Canadian authorities on unrelated charges and held without bond during the legal process.

On Oct. 29, he was extradited back to Texas and booked into the Hays County Jail.