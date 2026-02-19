Juarez-Lincoln Bridge to close Saturday morning for annual Abrazo International Bridge Ceremony

article

The Brief All vehicle and bus traffic at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge will halt this Saturday from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. The temporary closure allows for the annual Abrazo Ceremony symbolizing goodwill between the U.S. and Mexico. Drivers can use the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge starting at 6 a.m. or wait until traffic resumes later that morning.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced that vehicle traffic at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge will be temporarily suspended early on Saturday morning, to accommodate the annual International Bridge Ceremony, also known as the Abrazo Ceremony.

What we know:

On Feb. 21, 2026, the closure is scheduled to begin at approximately 5 a.m. All northbound and southbound vehicles and commercial bus traffic will be halted to allow for construction for the ceremony. Traffic is expected to resume at 9 a.m.

Honoring the Abrazo Ceremony tradition

People hug as they take part in the Abrazo (hug) celebration as people gather at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge on the US-Mexico border in Laredo, Texas on February 22, 2025. The sister cities of Laredo, Texas, and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, come Expand

The longstanding tradition serves as a welcoming ceremony for officials and dignitaries from both Mexico and the United States and symbolizes goodwill between the neighboring countries.

What they're saying:

"The Juarez-Lincoln Bridge will host this longstanding tradition, serving as a welcoming ceremony for officials and dignitaries from both Mexico and the United States, and representing goodwill between our neighboring countries," said Alberto Flores, port director of the Laredo Port of Entry.

"We encourage travelers to plan accordingly and cross either earlier or later to minimize potential delays."

LAREDO, TX - FEBRUARY 22: Senor International representing Mexico Samuel Garcia Sepulvedia stands opposite Senor International representing the United States Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina during the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge Ceremony on S Expand

Alternate routes and border wait time

What you can do:

CBP advised travelers who plan to use the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge to cross before 5 a.m. or wait until after traffic resumes.

As an alternative, the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge will open at 6 a.m. Saturday to help accommodate traffic.

The Gateway to the Americas Bridge will remain open to Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection participants and to all pedestrian traffic.

CBP also reminded travelers to carry entry documents equipped with radio frequency identification technology and to have them readily available when using designated Ready Lanes.

Border wait times can be monitored at the CBP Border Wait Times website.