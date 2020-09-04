Judge Bill Gravell ends burn ban in Williamson County

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell has terminated the outdoor burning ban for Williamson County. The judge signed an order terminating the outdoor burning ban prior to its 90-day expiration period.

The new order goes into effect at noon today, Friday, September 4.

The burn ban had been issued on Tuesday, August 25 due to circumstances that posed possible safety hazards in unincorporated areas in Williamson County. The Williamson County Fire Marshal and Office of Emergency Management recommended for Judge Bill Gravell to lift the burn ban as a result of improved conditions, according to a press release on the county's website.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

For more information on the termination of the outdoor burning ban, click here.