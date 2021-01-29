Judge Gravell provides update on Williamson County’s vaccination plan

Judge Bill Gravell provided an update on Williamson County's vaccination plan. The judge held a virtual press conference with the media around 11 30 a.m. on Friday, January 29.

Since January 20, the county’s hub vaccine provider Family Hospital Systems has administered approximately 15,000 COVID-19 vaccines to people who pre-registered.

Most recently on Tuesday, January 26, the Commissioners Court approved a contract with Curative Inc. to set up additional vaccination sites, once they are named a hub provider by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK