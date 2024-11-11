Judge rules New York City can't block migrant buses from Texas

article

The Brief A New York judge ruled a law that would prevent Texas from busing migrants to New York City was unconstitutional. The city had sued charter bus companies for $708,000,000. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott started busing migrants in 2022



The New York Supreme Court has ruled that New York City can't prevent buses from bringing migrants from Texas.

In a ruling filed Thursday, New York Supreme Court Justice Mary Rosado said the state's "anti-pauper" statutes were unconstitutional.

The statue titled, "penalty for bringing a needy person into the state" was passed following the War of 1812 and makes it a misdemeanor to bring someone into the state "for the purpose of making them a public charge."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott started busing migrants from Texas' southern border in 2022 in response to President Joe Biden's border policies.

Abbott, on social media platform X, said the busing of migrants "made immigration a national issue."

New York City's lawsuit estimated the city had spent $708,000,000 on care for approximately 33,600 migrants that had been bused to the city from Texas.

Overall, at least 46,000 were sent to New York, 19,000 to Denver, 37,000 to Chicago and over 17,000 to other cities, according to Abbott’s office.

Rosado in the filing said the court was aware of the money being spent by the city to provide shelter and services.

"The city's budget, services, housing availability, and affordability have undoubtedly been taxed in part by ensuring its obligations under the recognized right to shelter are not breached," Rosado said.

Rosado went on to say the court was not the place for policy and that the issue was a constitutional issue and not a court issue.

"Instead of seeking resolution in Congress, the Commissioner asks this Court to enforce an antiquated, unconstitutional statute to infringe on an individual's right to enter New York based on economic status," Rosado said.

New York City recently announced it would end a pilot program that gave prepaid debit cards to migrant families.