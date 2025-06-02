Jugging suspect followed Caldwell County resident home from Austin bank: sheriff

The Brief Caldwell County law enforcement investigating jugging incident Suspect followed resident home from an Austin bank, stole cash from their car Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office



A jugging suspect followed a Caldwell County resident home from Austin to burglarize their car, says the sheriff's office.

What we know:

The incident happened on Friday, April 25.

CCSO says that investigators determined that a 2021-2023 gray Nissan Rogue followed someone from a Wells Fargo bank in Austin to their home in the 100 block of Davis Mountain Drive, off Borchert Loop and TX 142.

(Caldwell County Sheriff's Office)

After they went inside, the suspect got out of the Nissan and broke into the victim's driver-side window and stole an envelope which contained cash the victim had recently withdrawn from the bank.

The suspect is described as Black or Hispanic and was wearing shorts and a dark-colored hoodie.

What you can do:

Anyone who has information on this incident, including the identity of the suspect or vehicle, is asked to contact Det. Salazar at 512-359-4519 or michael.salazar@co.caldwell.tx.us.

CCSO is also urging residents to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement.

What is jugging?

"Jugging" is a form of theft where a suspect follows their intended victim from a bank to their next location and then robs them or burglarizes their vehicle or home.