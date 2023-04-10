Jugging victim shoots suspect during attempt to pull them over himself, Cedar Park police say

Cedar Park police say the victim of a jugging incident shot a suspect while attempting to pull them over himself.

It happened Monday, April 10 just after 4 p.m. Police say they got a call from a man who said he was following the car of people who had stolen money from him and was trying to stop the car near S. Lakeline Blvd. and Cypress Creek.

The man said he had withdrawn money from a bank before he stopped at a gas station in Lago Vista. While he was inside, someone broke out his car window, stole the money, and took off.

He saw the suspect car traveling down Lakeline and tried to pull in front of the car to stop it. Then, he told police that the suspects displayed a gun, so he pulled out his own weapon and fired a round into the car, hitting the driver in the mouth.

Police say the jugging victim fired a second round at the car before the suspects fled.

Investigators say it appears the injured driver drove himself to the hospital while his passenger fled on foot.

Police contacted the Houston Violent Crimes Task Force and learned the passenger ended up taking a Lyft from Cedar Park to Houston.

Officers there arranged a takedown and were able to stop, identify, and detain the passenger and recover the money.

The incident remains under investigation.