July 4 holiday weekend 2025: List of events happening in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - The July 4th holiday weekend is almost here and communities all over Central Texas are celebrating with family-friendly events and fireworks displays.
Below is a list of events being held this weekend in Central Texas, listed by county, then by city:
Travis County
Austin
48th Austin Symphony Orchestra July 4th Concert & Fireworks Celebration
- Date & Time: Friday July 4, starting at 4:30 p.m.; fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
- Location: Auditorium Shores and the Long Center, 800 W. Riverside Drive
- Admission: Free, but VIP options are available
Attendees are allowed to bring chairs and blankets; they cannot bring pets (except trained service dogs), outside grills/cooking implements, alcohol, glass or personal fireworks (including sparklers).
Learn more about the event, including parking and transportation options, here.
Star Spangled Fest
- Date & Time: Thursday, July 3, starting at 7 p.m.
- Location: Long Center's Dell Hall at 701 W. Riverside Drive
- Admission: Tickets start at around $30 and go up to about $560 depending on seat location
The one-night-only show will feature a special performance by Reckless Kelly & Friends: including Alejandro Escovedo, Jason Boland, Jack Ingram, Lilly Hiatt, Kelly Willis, Calder Allen, Ellis Bullard, and Kat Hasty.
Bee Cave
Hill Country Galleria Independence Day Festival
- Date & Time: Friday, July 4 from 4-10 p.m.
- Location: Hill Country Galleria in Bee Cave
- Admission: Free
Attendees can enjoy live music performances, fair rides, water games and complimentary kids face painting, as well as peruse over 40 vendors. The festivities will end with a fireworks display after sunset.
Williamson County
Cedar Park
Cedar Sparktacular July 4 Celebration
- Date & Time: Friday, July 4, from 5-11:30 p.m.
- Location: Elizabeth Milburn Park at 1901 Sun Chase Blvd.
- Admission: Free
Attendees can enjoy food trucks and vendors, a free Kids Zone and live music. A fireworks display will kick off at 9:30 p.m., followed by a showing of "Despicable Me 4".
Learn more about the celebration here.
Georgetown
42nd annual Sertoma Club Family July 4 Celebration
- Date & Time: Friday, July 4, starting at 10 a.m.
- Location: San Gabriel Park
- Admission: Free; fees for some children's activities
The festival will include live entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, a petting zoo, games, and rides for all ages. The July 4th Hometown Parade will also kick off at 11 a.m. and the day will end with a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.
Hutto
American Rhapsody: Hutto 4th of July
- Date & Time: Friday, July 4, from 6-10 p.m.
- Location: Brushy Creek Amphitheater, Adam Orgain Park at 1001 Co Rd 137
- Admission: Free
Attendees can enjoy bounce houses, caricatures, face painting, a game truck, and live music, as well as food, alcohol, treat, and retail vendors. There will also be a laser light show followed by a grand fireworks finale.
Learn more about the event here.
Leander
Leander Liberty Fest
- Date & Time: Friday, July 4, from 4-10 p.m.
- Location: La Verde Park at 3901 Burnham
- Admission: Free
The event will feature market vendors, food and drink vendors, fun and games and live music, with the night ending with a fireworks show starting at 9 p.m.
Fireworks will be launched from Plum Creek Golf Course. However, Plum Creek Golf Course will be closed to the public during the display.
Learn more about the event, including parking and transportation options, here.
Round Rock
July 4th Parade and Frontier Days
- Date & Time: Friday, July 4, all day starting at 8:30 a.m.
- Location: Mays Street and Old Settlers Park
- Admission: Free
The festivities will kick off at 8:30 a.m. with the Sertoma Parade in downtown Round Rock between Mays Crossing and Hwy 79.
At noon, Frontier Days will open at Old Settlers Park with a variety of events, including pig races, eating contests, live music and fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m.
Learn more about the event here.
Hays County
Buda
Red White & Buda
- Date & Time: Friday, July 4; bike parade at 9 a.m. with festivities from 4-10 p.m.
- Location: Buda Amphitheater & City Park at 204 San Antonio Street
- Admission: Free
The festival features a bike parade in the morning, live music including Aaron Watson, sand volleyball, a food court, a splashpad and bounce houses and other activities, all leading up to a fireworks show starting around 9:15 p.m.
Kyle
Kyle's 2025 Independence Day Fireworks Show
- Date & Time: Friday, July 4, 4-10 p.m.
- Location: La Verde Park
- Admission: Free
The event will feature live music, market vendors, food and drink vendors, and fun and games, ending in a fireworks show around 9 p.m.
San Marcos
July 4th Fireworks Show
- Date & Time: Friday, July 4, 9:30 p.m.
- Location: UFCU Stadium at 1100 Aquarena Springs Drive
- Admission: Free
Attendees can bring their picnic blankets and snacks to watch the fireworks display from the parking lots of the San Marcos Activity Center, San Marcos Public Library, City Park (parking is free for registered residents) or UFCU Stadium.
Patriotic music and a fireworks countdown will be simulcast on KTSW 89.9.
This list is subject to change.