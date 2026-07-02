July 4th deadly Texas floods: Community still grapples with loss

The Brief It's been nearly one year since the deadly floods tore through the Texas Hill Country The disaster claimed at least 136 lives region-wide



Nearly one year after catastrophic flash floods tore through the Texas Hill Country, communities across Central Texas are still grappling with the scars of the deadliest inland flood in modern state history.

The disaster, which began on July 4, 2025, claimed at least 136 lives region-wide after stalled thunderstorms dumped up to 20 inches of rain.

Because the region was suffering from a severe drought, the deluge could not penetrate the hardened soil, turning local rivers into violent, fast-rising torrents.

What they're saying:

"We know we get rain. We know the river rises, but nobody saw this coming," Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said in the immediate aftermath of the storm.

Kerr County suffered the heaviest toll, with more than 100 confirmed fatalities.

The single deadliest incident occurred along the surging Guadalupe River at Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp for girls. Raging waters rose a staggering 26 feet in just 45 minutes, ultimately cresting at a record 37.5 feet. The surge killed 25 campers, two teenage counselors, and long-time camp director Dick Eastland.

The tragedy prompted Gov. Greg Abbott to issue a federal disaster declaration, later remarking, "There are far more fatalities than there were in Hurricane Harvey. That's how catastrophic this is."

A subsequent 115-page state legislative investigative report released in June revealed critical evacuation delays, a lack of compliant emergency preparedness plans, and an overwhelmed local infrastructure. At the peak of the crisis, only two 911 dispatchers were on duty in Kerr County, managing 435 emergency calls in a six-hour window.

In April, camp operators withdrew their application for a 2026 operating license, scrapping plans to reopen for the camp's 100th anniversary amid intense public outrage.

Grieving families face fresh legal hurdles following a recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing by Camp Mystic LLC in a Houston federal court. The filing lists liabilities between $10 million and $50 million, triggering an automatic temporary halt to active wrongful death and negligence lawsuits filed by victims' families.

While Kerr County was the epicenter, the financial and structural devastation rippled across the entirety of Central Texas. In Travis County, the total financial impact has topped $28 million. First responders conducted 66 lifesaving rescues along 30 miles of waterways, and nearly 300 damage reports were filed for homes and businesses across Leander, Jonestown, and Lago Vista.

"We've had people that were in the process of evacuating their homes that were swept away by floodwaters," Travis County Emergency Services District 1 Chief Donnie Norman said. "We've had homes and mobile homes that have been swept away."

In response to the tragedy, the Texas Legislature has allocated emergency revenue to install advanced early-warning flood gauges along critical Hill Country waterways to maximize lead time during future weather crises. Locally, municipal officials in affected areas have waived housing permit fees to accelerate the reconstruction process.

For the families who lost loved ones, homes, and livelihoods, a return to normalcy remains a distant reality.