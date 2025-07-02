July 4th: Travis County law enforcement to patrol Lake Travis for holiday weekend

The Brief Travis County Sheriff's Office to patrol Lake Travis on July 4th weekend TCSO is also encouraging water safety precautions



With more people hitting the water for the long weekend, the Travis County Sheriff's Office wants to ensure everyone's safety.

What they're saying:

"The Travis County Sheriff's Office will be patrolling Lake Travis over the holiday weekend, and we'll be looking for impaired boaters," said Kristen Dark, senior public information officer.

Game wardens and deputies will also verify that all required equipment is on board. Before you leave the dock or marina, make sure you have a fire extinguisher, a noise-making device, a registration card, and a throw cushion.

Anyone under the age of 13 must wear a life jacket at all times.

"There are areas inside the county parks that have free life jackets," said Dark. "You can go pick one up and use it for the day and put it back. So there's no excuse not to take of yourself and your family."

There should also be the same number of life jackets as there are people on board, but it is always a good idea to wear one.

"When we have people go missing on the lake, we hear, 'Oh, well, he or she was such a good swimmer,'" said Dark. "In Lake Travis, that's not good enough."

Dark said the lake levels are low currently, and everyone should be on the lookout for hazards.

"Lake Travis was not originally intended to be a recreational lake," said Dark. "It was built as a reservoir. There's houses down there, docks, there's a pecan orchard under the water."

Lastly, do not swim too far out because boaters may not see you. Additionally, distance is deceiving in the water and may not appear as far as it is.

"The Travis County Sheriff's Office wants everyone to have a good time at the lake, and we want everyone to get home safely," said Dark. "We ask you to please do what you can to take care of yourselves."