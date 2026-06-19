Juneteenth celebrations in Austin include parade and fun run

The Brief Central Texans gather to celebrate Juneteenth Events include a fun run and parade Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery



Central Texans gather to celebrate Juneteenth or "Freedom Day" on June 19 and commemorate the end of slavery.

What you can do:

The Greater East Austin Youth Association (GEAYA) is hosting the Central Texas Juneteenth Parade and Festival today (6/19).

It's free and taking place at Rosewood Park in East Austin located at 2300 Rosewood Ave.

The schedule for the events is as follows:

ACME Juneteenth FunRun - 8:30 AM - 9:30 AM

Juneteenth Historical Parade - 10 AM - 12 PM

Park Celebration and Fireworks - 12 PM - 9:45 PM

Other events

On June 20, the Carver Kickback: Juneteenth Edition will be taking place 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the George Washington Carver Museum, Cultural, and Genealogy Center located at 1165 Angelina Street.

It will be a day of celebration and remembrance and there will be BBQ plates and music as well as vendors and hands-on activations.

The backstory:

Juneteenth commemorates the end of formal slavery in Texas on June 19, 1865, two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, and more than one month following the end of the American Civil War.

Colloquially known as "The Black 4th of July," Juneteenth marks the beginning of an African American journey to carve a new place in society for free people to shape identities independent of racial caricature, eradicate slave culture, promote ethnic pride, and create economic prosperity.