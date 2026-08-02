Central Texas man continues back-to-school shoe drive despite cancer diagnosis

The Brief Central Texas resident Marcus Reese is continuing his annual back-to-school shoe drive while undergoing cancer treatment. His Best Foot Forward initiative has provided over 650 pairs of shoes to local children and is closing in on 700 total donations. Local families can apply for free shoes anonymously by submitting an application through the initiative's Facebook page.



A Central Texas man who has helped provide hundreds of pairs of shoes to children in need is continuing his annual back-to-school mission despite undergoing cancer treatment.

Best Foot Forward Initiative helps local families

What we know:

Marcus Reese is the creator of the Best Foot Forward initiative and has provided more than 650 pairs of shoes to children over the past several years.

Reese launched the initiative after witnessing a young girl ask her father for a new pair of shoes at a store. The family could not afford them and left without making a purchase, an experience that inspired him to start the shoe drive.

With support from community members, businesses and sponsors, the program is approaching 700 pairs of shoes donated to local families.

Facing a cancer diagnosis

Local perspective:

This year, however, Reese is facing a personal challenge after being diagnosed with cancer. Despite his treatment, Reese said he remains committed to helping families prepare for the new school year.

"This year though, I was diagnosed with cancer and, so, my treatment and what that entails has made this year a little bit more of a challenge," Reese said. "I don't know what I'm going to feel like when I get into a store. Sometimes I get into a store and I have to leave, but the motivation is still the same. It's just to help people who need it and I want to keep doing it as long as I can."

How to apply for free school shoes

Dig deeper:

Families seeking assistance can apply through Best Foot Forward's Facebook page by emailing an application. Reese then shops for the shoes on their behalf. The shoes can be picked up or delivered, and the process is kept anonymous.

There is no limit to the number of pairs a family can request. Reese said some families need only one pair, while others have received shoes for as many as seven children.