Justin Timberlake arrested in New York: What to know about the pop icon

Justin Timberlake was arrested early Tuesday and is accused of driving while intoxicated on New York’s Long Island, authorities said.

Timberlake was released from custody later in the morning after being arraigned in Sag Harbor, a coastal village in the Hamptons that is a summer hotspot for wealthy visitors.

He was charged with one DWI count, with his next court date scheduled for July 26, the Suffolk County district attorney’s office said.

Details of his case are pending.

Justin Timberlake DWI arrest

While driving in the early morning hours of June 18, Timberlake blew a stop sign and failed to keep to the right of the road, according to court documents obtained by FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg.

According to the paperwork, Timberlake told officers he had one martini before getting in a car to follow friends back to their Hamptons lodging. Sources said he was partying at Sag Harbor's American hotel.

He was pulled over by an officer driving a 2025 BMW UT with Florida plates at Madison Street and Germain Avenue in Sag Harbor, a small village about 100 miles east of New York City.

Timberlake handed over his Tennessee driver’s license and, according to court papers, he was visibly intoxicated with bloodshot eyes, a strong smell of alcohol and performed poorly on his field sobriety tests. He refused to take a chemical test.

Timberlake's friends allegedly came over to the police and asked officers to cut the pop star a break, but the officers refused, according to TMZ . TMZ says there is body camera video of the incident, but it's unclear if it will be released.

Justin Timberlake wife

Justin Timberlake has been married to actress Jessica Biel since 2012, and the two reportedly dated for five years before that.

Biel is best known for her role as Mary Camden in the family drama series "7th Heaven" that ran from 1996 - 2006.

Justin Timberlake kids

Timberlake has two sons with wife Jessica Biel: Silas, born April 2015, and Phineas, both July 2020.

Timberlake recently posted on Instagram on Father’s Day saying his children are "my 2 greatest gifts."

He and Biel often share photos of their family on social media but famously do not show their kids’ faces.

Justin Timberlake tour

In March 2024, Timberlake released his first new album in six years, the nostalgic "Everything I Thought It Was," a return to his familiar future funk sound.

His "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour" is happening now, with the next dates set to be in Chicago on June 21-22. It goes on through the end of the year.

It is not immediately clear whether his arrest will affect the tour.

Justin Timberlake SNL

Justin Timberlake has made several appearances on "Saturday Night Live" over his career.

He became a member of the so-called Five-Timers Club in March 2013, which means he’s in the small group of people that have hosted five times or more.

He also reportedly holds the record for sharing hosting duties and musical guest responsibilities, which he’s done three out of five times.

Technically, he’s been a musical guest six times, with one of those appearances being in 2000 with NSYNC.

Justin Timberlake Super Bowl

Justin Timberlake has made three Super Bowl halftime show appearances: 2001, 2004 and 2018.

The 2001 show, for Super Bowl XXXV, was with NSYNC and co-headlined with Aerosmith.

The 2004 show, for Super Bowl XXXVIII, included the infamous "wardrobe malfunction" with Janet Jackson, in which Timberlake ripped Jackson’s costume to reveal her right breast, bare except for a nipple ring. Jackson was barred a week later from the Grammy telecast, causing an outcry.

Timberlake headlined the 2018 halftime show for Super Bowl LII.

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears

In 1999, as both their careers were soaring, Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears confirmed they were dating. Their relationship ended in early 2002 and infamously led to Timberlake’s song "Cry Me a River."

Spears became the subject of vitriolic press, suffering the consequences of his publicity.

In 2023, their relationship was in the headlines again when Spears released her memoir, "The Woman in Me."

Several chapters are devoted to their relationship, including deeply personal details about a pregnancy, abortion and painful breakup.

In 2021, Timberlake featured in the documentary "Framing Britney Spears," a result of the "Free Britney" movement.

Justin Timberlake NSYNC, solo career

FILE - Musical guest Justin Timberlake performs "Selfish" on Saturday, January 27, 2024 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

Timberlake rose to fame beginning in 1995 as the lead vocalist of the popular boy band NSYNC.

In 2000, their "No Strings Attached" album sold more than 1.1 million copies in its first day and more than 2.4 million in its first week. That set a world record for more than a decade.

In 2002, the band went on a hiatus that became permanent. Timberlake launched a blockbuster solo career with hits like "SexyBack," "What Goes Around...Comes Around" and "Suit & Tie."

His solo debut, the Grammy-award winning "Justified," was followed by critically acclaimed R&B-pop records including 2006's "FutureSex/LoveSounds." It wasn't until 2018's folk detour, "Man of the Woods," that Timberlake's popularity began to falter.

He has won ten Grammy awards.

Justin Timberlake acting

Timberlake also ventured into acting and has won acclaim in movies including" The Social Network" and "Friends With Benefits."

Since 2016, he has had a leading role in the animated "Trolls" franchise as the voice of Branch.

He has won four Emmys for his various contributions to "Saturday Night Live."

Justin Timberlake Mickey Mouse Club

Timberlake grew up in Tennessee, raised by his mother, Lynn Harless — who is credited with coining the NSYNC name — and his stepfather, Paul Harless, a Baptist church choir director.

A young Timberlake was a Disney Mouseketeer, where his castmates included future girlfriend Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Ryan Gosling.

The Mickey Mouse Club was an American variety TV show that aired occasionally from the 1950s - 1996.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press and WNYW FOX 5 contributed.