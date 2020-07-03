Juvenile arrested for running over man shot in South Austin with his own vehicle

A juvenile has been arrested for running over a man who had been shot in South Austin with his own vehicle.

The juvenile female was originally charged with aggravated assault, but the charge has since been upgraded to murder based on an official ruling on the cause of death from the Office of the Travis County Medical Examiner.

Just after 4:30 a.m. on June 20, Austin police officers responded to calls of shots fired in the 3800 block of Alexandria Drive and found 59-year-old David Dunn with significant trauma, including a gunshot wound. EMS arrived to attend him, but Dunn later succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene just 30 minutes later.

Homicide detectives and crime scene specialists responded and detectives identified most of those involved and recovered video from the scene that APD says includes extensive footage of the event. Investigators continue to look for others who were possibly involved or witnessed the incident.

Detectives learned that Dunn had collapsed on the street after being shot, and APD says at that time, the juvenile got into his vehicle, said she was going to run him over and deliberately did so.

The Medical Examiner ruled on July 1 that the cause of Dunn’s death was a gunshot wound with a contributing factor of blunt trauma from being run over and that the manner of death is homicide.

The juvenile suspect is currently being held in the Gardner Betts Juvenile Center.

Detectives are asking anyone with video or information about this incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS (8477), Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or email APD Homicide or submit tips to the Austin PD app, free on iPhone and Android.