Special grand jury in Mike Ramos case to be impaneled in August, says Travis County DA

The special grand jury in the Mike Ramos case will be impaneled in August, according to a statement from the Travis County District Attorney.

DA Margaret Moore says she told Ramos' mother that the special grand jury will be impaneled on August 11, and said: "we will begin presenting the case involving the death of Michael Ramos to that grand jury."

"I am wholly committed to seeking justice in the shooting of Michael Ramos," Moore said in the statement. "I have visited with his mother to explain to her and her attorneys how our process will take place and answered her questions. When I spoke to Mrs. Ramos, she was emphatic in her request that I seek justice for her son, and I assured her we would do so."

42-year-old Ramos was killed in late April by APD Officer Christopher Taylor in Southeast Austin. Police were called to the scene because of a gun urgent call of a suspect holding a gun in the air.

RELATED: Mother of Mike Ramos speaks out, calls for peace amid protests

Advertisement

The shooting was filmed by several witnesses and a cell phone video shared with FOX 7 Austin shows Ramos with his hands up, showing his waist. He is standing on the driver's side of a car, telling police he is unarmed.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP FOR YOUR MOBILE DEVICE

Police yelled commands at Ramos before he is shot once with a bean bag by rookie Officer Mitchell Pieper, according to Chief Brian Manley. Ramos then got into a car and attempted to drive away when Taylor shot him three times with a rifle. The car then moved down a short distance and crashed into a parked car. Ramos was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

RELATED: APD officer's attorneys withdraw motion prohibiting release of evidence in April officer-involved shooting

Manley later confirmed that Taylor was one of two officers who fired a lethal weapon, killing a man experiencing a mental health crisis in downtown Austin in July 2019.

APD conducted a search of Ramos' car and the area around it and Chief Manley says no firearm was found.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

"I am wholly committed to seeking justice in the shooting of Michael Ramos. I have visited with his mother to explain to her and her attorneys how our process will take place and answered her questions. When I spoke to Mrs. Ramos, she was emphatic in her request that I seek justice for her son, and I assured her we would do so.

It has now been set that a special grand jury will be impaneled on August 11th. We will begin presenting the case involving the death of Michael Ramos to that grand jury."

Margaret Moore

Travis County District Attorney