Juvenile in custody after Cedar Park High School threats
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Cedar Park Police have taken a juvenile into custody after social media threats against Cedar Park High School.
Investigators say they were made aware of the potential threats yesterday, made contact with the juvenile, and took them into custody.
The juvenile is charged with Exhibition, Use, or Threat of Exhibition or Use of Firearm, a class A misdemeanor.
Cedar Park police said, "We take threats of any kind very seriously. If you see something, say something."