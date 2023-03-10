6 juveniles arrested for series of aggravated robberies: APD

Six juveniles have been arrested for a series of aggravated robberies that occurred over a 48-hour period earlier this month.

APD says from Saturday, March 4 through Sunday, March 5, officers responded to nine aggravated robberies that resulted in 22 reported victims.

In several of the incidents, shots were fired and in one, a victim was shot. APD says they're in stable condition.

The following Monday, officers found one of the suspect vehicles seen on surveillance video at one of the robberies. Upon determining the vehicle was reported stolen, officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver kept going.

Two people got out in the area of Montopolis Drive and Fairway Street. Officers arrested one of the suspects and located pieces of clothing and property seen on surveillance at one of the robberies. Officers also detained and arrested the driver. Both were identified as juveniles.

Later the same day, Violent Crimes Task Force members were surveilling the area where another stolen vehicle used in the robberies was located. Officers observed one of the robbery suspects enter two stolen vehicles: one was a getaway car in the robbery series and the other had been stolen.

Officers arrested the suspect and three others riding in those vehicles. Stolen property was located within the vehicle. All four suspects were arrested.

A search warrant executed at the home of one of the suspects uncovered more stolen property and clothing worn in the robberies, says APD.

The juveniles face the following charges:

Juvenile 1: 19 counts of Aggravated Robbery

Juvenile 2: Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Evading in a Motor Vehicle

Juvenile 3: Evading on Foot

Juvenile 4: Criminal Trespass in a Motor Vehicle

Juvenile 5: Criminal Trespass in a Motor Vehicle

Juvenile 6: Criminal Trespass in a Motor Vehicle

The robberies occurred on:

March 4 at 8:32 p.m. - 2030 E Oltorf Street

March 4 at 9:01 p.m. - 7207 E Riverside Drive

March 4 at 9:15 p.m. - 2400 Anken Drive

March 4 at 10:20 p.m. - 7200 Cameron Road

March 4, at 10:50 p.m. - 1210 Parker Lane

March 4 at 10:45 p.m. - 3828 N IH 35 SVRD

March 5 at 9:40 p.m. - 5313 Manor Road

March 5 at 9:57 p.m. - 6307 Cameron Road

March 5 at 10:41 p.m. - 4717 Nuckols Crossing

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477