Suspect disguised himself as technician in Verizon store robbery: APD

The Austin Police Department is looking for a man they say dressed as a technician to rob a Verizon store at Barton Creek Square Mall in Southwest Austin.

APD says on March 1 before 11 a.m., the suspect entered two Verizon stores attempting to pass himself off as an IT employee. The suspect initially tried this at the Verizon store at 2401 S. Lamar Blvd, but was turned away.

About half an hour later, he entered the Verizon store at Barton Creek Square Mall, confronted a store employee in the back room, and made threats indicating he had a weapon. The suspect accessed the store’s safe and ran off with an undisclosed number of cellular devices.

The suspect is described as a:

White male

20-30 years of age

6 feet tall, 160lbs, thin build

Short, light brown hair

He was last seen wearing:

Red Nike baseball cap

Dark hoodie with Verizon "V" logo, red zipper, and gray lining

Black pants

White sneakers

Black computer bag with silver laptop

Verizon Tic-Tac-Toe logo T-shirt

Gold chain around his neck

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.