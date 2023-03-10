Austin business burglary suspect had 13 active felony warrants: APD

A man suspected of several burglaries at Austin-area businesses had 13 active felony warrants at the time of his arrest, says the Austin Police Department.

APD says that in October, officers began receiving numerous reports of burglaries at area businesses.

Detectives investigated and identified the primary suspect as 36-year-old Kyle Jones, who had 13 active felony warrants out of Travis and Milam counties.

Kyle Jones (Austin Police Department)

The APD Metro Tactical Unit and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force were called to assist in arresting Jones. The LSFTF arrested Jones in mid-December, and officers discovered he was driving a stolen vehicle and possessed a firearm.

15 additional felony arrest warrants were authored and executed for Jones's involvement in the Austin-area business burglaries following the criminal investigation, says APD.

APD is also requesting the public's help in identifying a man they say is suspected of being Jones's accomplice in several of the burglaries, according to evidence.

(Austin Police Department)

The second suspect is described as:

White male

Thin build

Approximately 6 feet tall

160 lbs.

Possible age range from the late teens to mid-twenties

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.