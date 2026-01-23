Texas appeals court affirms murder conviction of Kaitlin Armstrong

The Brief The Texas Third Court of Appeals affirmed the murder conviction of Kaitlin Armstrong Armstrong was convicted for the murder of Anna Moriah Wilson in November 2023



Kaitlin Armstrong's appeal was denied by the Texas Third Court of Appeals on Friday.

Armstrong was convicted of first-degree murder for the death of Anna Moriah Wilson back in November 2023. She was sentenced to 90 years in prison.

According to documents, the appellate court had three issues to decide, including whether Armstrong’s statement to law enforcement should be suppressed.

All three grounds were denied.

What they're saying:

Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza released this statement:

"Our hearts continue to break for Moriah’s family and friends. The Appellate process, while a fundamental right of any defendant, prolongs closure. We will continue fighting to ensure that the defendant is held accountable for her actions."