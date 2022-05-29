Texas murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong had access to $450G, practiced shooting with sister, warrants reveal
Strickland had given Armstrong $450,000 as investment capital. According to the warrants, he asked for it back, but she did not return it before fleeing the state on May 14.
Texas murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong escapes charge for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution
The motion to dismiss was granted "without prejudice," meaning prosecutors can re-file the charge again in the future if they think it’s necessary.
Kaitlin Armstrong charged with using someone else's passport to leave the country
Officials say Kaitlin Armstrong boarded a flight in Newark to Costa Rica after presenting a ticket and US passport in someone else's name while claiming to be them.
Kaitlin Armstrong moved around while in Costa Rica, used several aliases, officials say
In the media briefing Thursday, new details were shared that shed more light on the 43 days leading up to Armstrong’s arrest.
Kaitlin Armstrong needs to be closely monitored if released from jail, judge says
If she is released, Armstrong must be fitted with a GPS bracelet before she leaves the Travis County Jail. She must also abide by a curfew between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., and surrender her passport.
Kaitlin Armstrong, Texas love triangle murder suspect, back in Austin to face charges
Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, is back in Austin to face charges at the Travis County Jail. She was arrested last week in Costa Rica for the murder of pro-cyclist Moriah Wilson, 25.
Texas murder suspect Armstrong had sister’s passport in Costa Rica, ‘receipt’ for plastic surgery: report
Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, is accused of gunning down Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson, a 25-year-old leading pro cyclist who had a romantic history with Armstrong’s boyfriend, Colin Strickland.
Kaitlin Armstrong: What to know about Santa Teresa, the Costa Rica beach where police captured Texas fugitive
The secluded town has a single main road running up the shoreline, which is "not entirely paved," according to Travel and Leisure. Four-wheel drive and ATVs are popular.
Kaitlin Armstrong, Texas love triangle murder suspect, in Houston awaiting transport to Austin
Armstrong is expected to be transported to the Travis County Jail where according to county records she will be held on a $3.5 million bond.
Kaitlin Armstrong, Texas love triangle murder suspect, captured in Costa Rica
Officials located and arrested Kaitlin Marie Armstrong June 29 at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas.
Texas murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong through the years: Love triangle fugitive seen in decades-old photos
Kaitlin Armstrong is accused of murdering Anna Moriah Wilson, who was known as "Mo," on the night of May 11, 2022, in Austin, Texas.
Kaitlin Armstrong’s new federal warrant confirms ‘Mo’ Wilson murder weapon found in fugitive’s Texas home
The U.S. Marshals announced that Kaitlin Armstrong, who is already wanted on a Texas murder warrant, now faces a federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
Kaitlin Armstrong manhunt: Vehicle registered to Texas cyclist murder suspect located
The black Jeep Grand Cherokee that was registered to Kaitlin Armstrong, who is the prime suspect in the death of cyclist Moriah "Mo" Wilson, has been located.
Kaitlin Armstrong manhunt: Texas cyclist slaying suspect could be hiding in NYC, former fugitive says
Kaitlin Armstrong has now evaded capture for a full month in the shooting death of pro cyclist Moriah 'Mo' Wilson
Kaitlin Armstrong manhunt: What to know about Texas cyclist shooting suspect's sister, Christie Armstrong
Kaitlin Armstrong is wanted in Austin in the murder of pro cyclist Moriah 'Mo' Wilson.
Kaitlin Armstrong manhunt: New York campsite linked to suspect in Austin cyclist love triangle slaying
Kaitlin Armstrong is wanted on an arrest warrant out of Austin, Texas, in connection with the May 11 shooting death of Moriah 'Mo' Wilson.
Kaitlin Armstrong: Austin love triangle murder suspect manhunt intensifies as Marshals receive dozens of tips
Now-retired longtime U.S. Marshals boss Lenny DePaul explains what manhunt's new 'major case' status means for search for Kaitlin Armstrong
Texas woman wanted for cyclist's murder still at large, U.S. Marshals offer reward
The U.S. Marshals are now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Kaitlin Armstrong's arrest. Armstrong is the prime suspect in the murder of cyclist Moriah Wilson.
Suspect still at large three weeks after cyclist Moriah Wilson's murder
On May 11, cycling star Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson was found dead at her friend's apartment on Maple Avenue near East 7th Street. Law enforcement say her suspected killer is 34-year-old yoga instructor Kaitlin Armstrong.
Austin cycling community gathers to ride in honor of Moriah Wilson
The cycling community in Austin gathered Sunday to ride from the Federal Courthouse Plaza to Deep Eddy Pool in honor of fellow cyclist Moriah Wilson, who was shot and killed earlier this month.