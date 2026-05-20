Expand / Collapse search

Kangaroo on the loose near San Antonio

By
Published  May 20, 2026 1:45 PM CDT
Bexar County
FOX 7 Austin
article

The Brief

    • Elemndorf Police Department says a kangaroo is on the loose
    • The department is coordinating with the Game Warden and Texas Parks & Wildlife to locate the marsupial

ELMENDORF, Texas - The Elmendorf Police Department says a kangaroo got loose and its working to capture it.

What they're saying:

"We officially have "kangaroo on the loose" checked off the city bingo card," Elmendorf PD posted on Facebook at around 10 a.m. on May 20.

What we know:

Elmendorf PD says its sergeant is working with the Game Warden and Texas Parks & Wildlife to safely locate the animal in the San Antonio area.

What we don't know:

It's not clear where the kangaroo came from and there have been no updates as to if the marsupial has been found.

What you can do:

Officials remind people:

  • DO NOT approach the kangaroo
  • DO NOT attempt to capture it
  • DO NOT attempt to box the kangaroo
  • Keep pets and small children away if spotted

You're asked to contact local authorities with location and direction of travel if the kangaroo is spotted.

The Source: Information from Elmendorf Police Department Facebook post.

Bexar CountyWild Nature