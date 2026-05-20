Kangaroo on the loose near San Antonio

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The Brief Elemndorf Police Department says a kangaroo is on the loose The department is coordinating with the Game Warden and Texas Parks & Wildlife to locate the marsupial



The Elmendorf Police Department says a kangaroo got loose and its working to capture it.

What they're saying:

"We officially have "kangaroo on the loose" checked off the city bingo card," Elmendorf PD posted on Facebook at around 10 a.m. on May 20.

What we know:

Elmendorf PD says its sergeant is working with the Game Warden and Texas Parks & Wildlife to safely locate the animal in the San Antonio area.

What we don't know:

It's not clear where the kangaroo came from and there have been no updates as to if the marsupial has been found.

What you can do:

Officials remind people:

DO NOT approach the kangaroo

DO NOT attempt to capture it

DO NOT attempt to box the kangaroo

Keep pets and small children away if spotted

You're asked to contact local authorities with location and direction of travel if the kangaroo is spotted.