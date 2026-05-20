Kangaroo on the loose near San Antonio
ELMENDORF, Texas - The Elmendorf Police Department says a kangaroo got loose and its working to capture it.
What they're saying:
"We officially have "kangaroo on the loose" checked off the city bingo card," Elmendorf PD posted on Facebook at around 10 a.m. on May 20.
What we know:
Elmendorf PD says its sergeant is working with the Game Warden and Texas Parks & Wildlife to safely locate the animal in the San Antonio area.
What we don't know:
It's not clear where the kangaroo came from and there have been no updates as to if the marsupial has been found.
What you can do:
Officials remind people:
- DO NOT approach the kangaroo
- DO NOT attempt to capture it
- DO NOT attempt to box the kangaroo
- Keep pets and small children away if spotted
You're asked to contact local authorities with location and direction of travel if the kangaroo is spotted.
The Source: Information from Elmendorf Police Department Facebook post.