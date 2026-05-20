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Austin ISD student ordered to be released from ICE detention

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Updated  May 20, 2026 2:07 PM CDT
Austin
FOX 7 Austin
article

Luis Fernando Cabrera

The Brief

    • An 18-year-old has been ordered to be released from ICE detention
    • The teen is set to graduate from Northeast Early College High School
    • He was taken into ICE custody on May 1 on his way home from work, his attorney said

AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin ISD student has been ordered to be released from ICE detention. 

18-year-old Luis Fernando Cabrera is an Austin ISD student set to graduate from Northeast Early College High School.

Related

Austin student taken into ICE custody; Attorney, Rep. Greg Casar call for his release
article

Austin student taken into ICE custody; Attorney, Rep. Greg Casar call for his release

One Austin student is sitting in ICE detention. Friends, attorneys, and Congressman Greg Casar are now pushing for the release of 18-year-old Luis Fernando Cabrera.

The backstory:

Cabrera was arrested by ICE on May 1. His attorney said he was on his way home from his closing shift at Popeye’s when he was pulled over.

Texas DPS said Cabrera was pulled over for an expired registration on his drive home. DPS then called ICE when the trooper was unable to verify the driver’s identity through DPS databases.

On Wednesday, May 20, Cabrera was ordered to be released from ICE at the Karnes County Detention Facility. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: High school student in Austin taken into ICE custody

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: High school student in Austin taken into ICE custody

One Austin student is sitting in ICE detention. Friends, attorneys, and Congressman Greg Casar are now pushing for the release of 18-year-old Luis Fernando Cabrera.

What they're saying:

Rep. Greg Casar released a statement on the release:

"This is a good day for Austin. Luis Fernando Cabrera belongs on the graduation stage, not in a detention facility. Luis’ release is proof that all of us speaking out for the rights of our neighbors matters. Keep speaking up and fighting back." 

The Source: Information from a statement by Greg Casar and previous FOX 7 Austin coverage

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