Austin ISD student ordered to be released from ICE detention

article

The Brief An 18-year-old has been ordered to be released from ICE detention The teen is set to graduate from Northeast Early College High School He was taken into ICE custody on May 1 on his way home from work, his attorney said



An Austin ISD student has been ordered to be released from ICE detention.

18-year-old Luis Fernando Cabrera is an Austin ISD student set to graduate from Northeast Early College High School.

Related article

The backstory:

Cabrera was arrested by ICE on May 1. His attorney said he was on his way home from his closing shift at Popeye’s when he was pulled over.

Texas DPS said Cabrera was pulled over for an expired registration on his drive home. DPS then called ICE when the trooper was unable to verify the driver’s identity through DPS databases.

On Wednesday, May 20, Cabrera was ordered to be released from ICE at the Karnes County Detention Facility.

What they're saying:

Rep. Greg Casar released a statement on the release:

"This is a good day for Austin. Luis Fernando Cabrera belongs on the graduation stage, not in a detention facility. Luis’ release is proof that all of us speaking out for the rights of our neighbors matters. Keep speaking up and fighting back."