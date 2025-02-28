Kangaroo wearing red jacket gets loose in Fayette County

article

The Brief Kangaroo wearing red jacket gets loose from Fayette County home Marsupial was returned to its owner after it was posted on social media



A kangaroo wearing a red jacket has been returned to its owner after getting loose in Fayette County.

"Is your kangaroo missing?"

The backstory:

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page about a kangaroo on the loose on February 27 at around 5 p.m.

The kangaroo was wearing a red jacket and found in the area of Farek Loth and FM 609.

Officials posted the same day that the kangaroo, which they called Jack, had been returned to its home.