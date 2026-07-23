State Fair of Texas: Big Tex getting new wardrobe

article

The Brief Big Tex is getting a new wardrobe State Fair of Texas says Cavnder's Boot City and Resistol will be outfitting Big Tex at the State Fair of Texas Big Tex had been wearing Dickies since 1997



Big Tex will look a little different at the State Fair of Texas this year.

What they're saying:

The State Fair of Texas announced that Cavender's Boot City will be the Official Western Wear Store of Big Tex beginning with the 2026 State Fair of Texas.

As part of the partnership, Cavender's collaborated on the design for Big Tex's signature shirt and partnered with Western brand Resistol for Big Tex's iconic 95-gallon cowboy hat.

"Big Tex has long represented the spirit, hospitality, and traditions that make Texas unique," said Jennifer Schuder, SVP of Customer Engagement for the State Fair of Texas.

"Partnering with Cavender’s and Resistol brings together two Texas brands that authentically represent the Western heritage, craftsmanship, and pride that Big Tex has embodied for generations. We’re excited for fairgoers to see Big Tex sporting a new look that celebrates the very best of Texas," Schuder added.

Featured article

Dig deeper:

Cavender's started in Pittsburg, Texas in 1965 and is based in Tyler. It is now one of the nation's largest Western wear retailers with more than 130 stores across 19 states.

Resistol was founded in Dallas in 1927 and is headquartered in Garland. The company's iconic hats have been worn by cowboys, ranchers and celebrities like George Strait and John Wayne.

The State Fair of Texas says Resistol's partnership is extra special because the company's "first Western cowboy hat debuted at the 1936 Texas Centennial Exposition at Fair Park, making its role as the official hat partner for Big Tex a full-circle moment nearly 90 years later."

The backstory:

Dickies had been the outfitter for Big Tex since 1997 and last gave Big Tex a new outfit back in 2022. The company was founded in 1922 in Fort Worth and recently moved its headquarters out to California.

Before Dickies, H.D. Lee supplied Big Tex's clothes.

The 55-foot tall Big Tex made his public debut at the opening of the 1952 State Fair.

A voice was added in 1953 and a wave added in 1997.

Big Tex started turning his head in 2000.

In October 2012, Big Tex was destroyed by an electrical fire. He returned to welcome visitors in September 2013.

What's next:

See Big Tex’s new look at the 2026 State Fair of Texas, themed "Stars, Stripes, and Howdies," running Friday, September 25, through Sunday, October 18.