Austin ISD student missing since Dec. 14

A family is concerned after their Austin ISD student went missing last Thursday.

On Dec. 14, Kate Mathews’ father, Chase Mathews, dropped his daughter off at Anderson High School, and her family hasn’t seen her since.

Kate Matthews, 15.

"It wasn't until that afternoon when I came to pick her up that she did not come out of school," said Chase Mathews, Kate’s father. "I then went inside, and they told me she had not been to class all day."

On Monday, Dec. 18, Kate's parents were passing out fliers on campus. It’s believed Mathews, 15, may be with her boyfriend, though her parents don’t know if it’s by choice.

Over the last five days, they have been working with multiple local law enforcement agencies as well as a private investigator.

"It’s been an absolute nightmare," said Maxine Barney. "It's been heart-wrenching for all of our family. It's literally hurting our family. And we just want our child back."

Anyone with information is asked to call APD at 512-974-2000 or the private investigator at 630-743-1405.