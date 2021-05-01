Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake suspended for 3 days after weapon is stolen

The white police officer who shot Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last summer was suspended for three days this year because his service weapon was stolen just weeks after the shooting that left the Black man partially paralyzed.

WISN-TV reports that officials waited seven months to investigate and the weapon is still missing.

Kenosha police told the TV station that Officer Rusten Sheskey reported on Sept. 15 that his Glock 17 service weapon had been stolen that day, apparently from inside his girlfriend's car.

It was a loaner weapon Sheskey was given after the Wisconsin Department of Justice investigators seized the one used to shoot Blake.

The shooting led to protests, riots and fires. An Illinois teenager named Kyle Rittenhouse killed two people at one of the protests; he claims self-defense.

