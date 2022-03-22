Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearings: Supreme Court pick faces questioning

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the U.S. Supreme Court nominee who would be become the first Black woman on the high court, is facing questioning from senators on Tuesday as part of her confirmation hearings.

Jackson, a federal appeals court judge, was sworn in on Monday before the Senate Judiciary Committee and listened to more than four hours of lawmakers’ opening statements. It was the first of four days of hearings that are being held this week, in which Republicans on the committee promised to ask "tough questions" about Jackson’s judicial record and philosophy and vowed to not turn the week-long hearing into the "spectacle" of previous confirmation hearings.

Meanwhile, Democrats offered praise of President Joe Biden’s pick, calling the opening session "a proud day for America." Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin said that to be first, "often, you have to be the best, in some ways the bravest."

On Tuesday, the panel’s 11 Democratic and 11 Republican senators began 30-minute rounds of questioning, and Jackson is responding to their specific points, including charges by some Republicans that she has been too lenient in sentencing on certain criminal matters.

In Jackson’s own 12-minute statement, the 51-year-old didn’t mention specific cases but told the committee that she would "apply the laws to the facts of the case before me, without fear or favor, consistent with my judicial oath," if she were to be confirmed.

Jackson also thanked God and professed love for "our country and the Constitution." She stressed that she has been independent, deciding cases "from a neutral posture" in her nine years as a federal judge, and took the time to thank her daughters.

"I am saving a special moment in this introduction for my daughters, Talia and Leila. Girls, I know it has not been easy as I have tried to navigate the challenges of juggling my career and motherhood. And I fully admit that I did not always get the balance right. But I hope that you have seen that with hard work, determination, and love, it can be done," she said.

Biden chose Jackson in February, fulfilling a campaign pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court for the first time in American history. She would take the seat of Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced in January that he would retire after 28 years on the court. Jackson, a Harvard-trained lawyer with a resume that includes two years as a federal public defender, once worked as a high court law clerk to Breyer early in her legal career.

Jackson would be the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas. She would also be only the sixth woman to serve on the court, and her confirmation would mean that for the first time four women would sit together on the nine-member, conservative-dominated court. The current court includes three women, one of whom is the court’s first Latina, Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 21, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Drew Angerer/ Expand

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., spoke emotionally about the "joy" he felt about her historic nomination and acknowledged her family's pride. Booker, who is Black, said the white men who have sat on the Supreme Court for two centuries were "extraordinary patriots who helped shape this country" but that many people could have never dreamed of sitting on the bench.

"When the next generation behind us looks at the highest courts in the land, this ideal will be made more real," Booker said.

Barring unexpected developments, Democrats who control the Senate by the slimmest of margins hoped to wrap up Jackson's confirmation before Easter, even though Breyer is not leaving the court until after the current session ends this summer. Democratic leaders are hoping for some Republican support but can confirm her with the support of only Democrats in the 50-50 Senate as Vice President Kamala Harris can cast a tie-breaking vote.

It wasn’t immediately clear how aggressively Republicans would go after Jackson, given that her confirmation would not alter the court's 6-3 conservative majority. But some Democrats on the Judiciary panel on Monday sought to preemptively rebut Republican criticism of her record on criminal matters as a judge and before that as a federal public defender and a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, an independent agency created by Congress to reduce disparity in federal prison sentences.

Members of the Judiciary panel are already familiar with Jackson, who appeared before them last year after Biden chose her to fill an opening on the federal appeals court in Washington. She was also vetted by the committee and confirmed by the Senate as a district court judge under President Barack Obama and to her post on the sentencing commission.

Jackson "is not anti-law enforcement" and is not "soft on crime," Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., said, noting that members of Jackson’s family have worked in law enforcement and that she has support from some national police organizations. "Judge Jackson is no judicial activist."

The committee's senior Republican, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, promised Republicans would "ask tough questions about Judge Jackson’s judicial philosophy," without turning the hearings into a "spectacle."

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said in his opening statement he was not interested in "trapping" Jackson during the hearings, calling her "enormously accomplished," but that his research showed that she had a pattern of issuing lower sentences in child pornography cases — repeating comments he wrote in a Twitter thread last week.

The Republican National Committee echoed his claims in messages to supporters. Hawley is one of several committee Republicans, along with Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who are potential 2024 presidential candidates.

The White House, along with several Democrats at the hearing, has rejected Hawley’s criticism as "toxic and weakly presented misinformation." Former Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, who is guiding Jackson through the Senate process, told reporters afterward that "she will be the one to counter many of those questions" on Tuesday and Wednesday.

During his opening remarks, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was one of many who pointed to the handling of previous Supreme Court nominees, drawing comparisons between the treatment of Jackson and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh was nominated by former President Donald Trump and confirmed to the high court in 2018 amid high school-era accusations of sexual misconduct, which he denied.

"You will not be vilified. You will not be attacked for your religious views. You will not be accused of something that you could not defend yourself against until it was too late," Graham said.

Graham was one of three Republicans to support Jackson's confirmation, 53-44, as an appellate judge last year. But he has indicated over the past several weeks that he is unlikely to vote for her again.

In her remarks, Jackson also expressed her thanks and love to her husband, Patrick Jackson, a surgeon in Washington who wore socks with an image of George Washington and occasionally wiped away tears. Their two daughters, one in college and the other in high school, also attended, as did Jackson's parents and in-laws.

While the focus was on the Senate hearings, the Supreme Court itself was in session Monday, but one chair was empty. Thomas, 73, the longest-serving justice now on the court, was in the hospital being treated for an infection. He does not have COVID-19, the court said in a statement.

A look at Ketanji Brown Jackson’s career

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed in 2021 to the D.C.-based appellate court as a U.S. Circuit Judge, a position Biden elevated her to from her previous job as a federal trial court judge. Three current justices — Thomas, Kavanaugh and John Roberts, the chief justice — previously served on the same appeals court.

Jackson was confirmed to the appeals court by a 53-44 vote in June 2021, winning the backing of three Republicans: Graham, Maine’s Susan Collins and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski.

Another interesting GOP connection: Jackson is related by marriage to former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis. Jackson's husband, Dr. Patrick Jackson, is the brother of William Jackson, who married Ryan’s wife’s sister, Dana.

Jackson was born in Washington, D.C., but grew up in Miami. She has said that her parents, Johnny and Ellery Brown, chose her name to express their pride in her family’s African ancestry. They asked an aunt who was in the Peace Corps in Africa at the time to send a list of African girls’ names and they picked Ketanji Onyika, which they were told meant "lovely one."

She traces her interest in the law to when she was in preschool and her father was in law school and they would sit together at the dining room table, she with coloring books and he with law books. Her father became an attorney for the county school board and her mom was a high school principal. She has a brother who is nine years younger who served in the Army, including in Iraq, and is now a lawyer.

In high school, she was the president of her public high school class and a debate champion. Richard B. Rosenthal, a lawyer who has known her since junior high, said there was no question she would rise to the top of whatever field she chose, describing her as "destined for greatness." His older brother, Stephen F. Rosenthal, a classmate and friend from Miami who also went to college and law school with her, called her a "natural leader" and someone with "penetrating intelligence."

Jackson attended Harvard, where she studied government but also was involved in drama and musical theater and part of an improv group called On Thin Ice. At one point she was assigned actor Matt Damon as a drama class partner, she has said, acknowledging he probably wouldn’t remember her. He does not, Damon previously confirmed through a representative, but added: "That’s so cool!"

Also at Harvard, she met her husband, who is a surgeon at Georgetown University Hospital, and the couple has two daughters.

From 1999 to 2000, Jackson was a law clerk for Breyer on the Supreme Court. Deborah Pearlstein, a law clerk to Justice John Paul Stevens the same year Jackson worked for Breyer, recalled Jackson as funny, insightful and "incredibly good at her job."

"I don’t know anybody there at the time who didn’t get along with Ketanji," Pearlstein said.

Jackson has since worked for large law firms over the course of her career but also was a public defender. After she was nominated to serve on the U.S. Sentencing Commission, the agency that develops federal sentencing policy, she taught herself to knit to deal with the stress of the nomination and confirmation process, she has said.

As a commissioner, she was part of a unanimous vote to allow thousands of people already in federal prison for crack-related crimes get their sentences reduced as a result of a new law.

And Jackson’s work on the Sentencing Commission paved the way for her to become a federal trial court judge, where one of the things she displayed in her office was a copy of a famous, handwritten petition to the Supreme Court from a Florida prisoner, Clarence Gideon. The Supreme Court took his case and issued a landmark decision guaranteeing a lawyer for criminal defendants who are too poor to afford one.

Jackson had served as a federal trial court judge since 2013, nominated by former President Barack Obama.

Jackson is currently a member of the Judicial Conference Committee on Defender Services, as well as the Board of Overseers of Harvard University and the Council of the American Law Institute. She also currently serves on the board of Georgetown Day School and the United States Supreme Court Fellows Commission.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.