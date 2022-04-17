2 kids found safe after truck was stolen from South Austin laundromat with them inside
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a truck that was stolen from a South Austin laundromat with two children inside.
APD responded to a call just after 11 a.m. about a stolen vehicle at a laundromat near Cougar Drive and Turtle Creek Boulevard. Two children, a nine-year-old and a five-month-old, were inside the truck when it was stolen.
The two kids were later found safe at nearby Odom Elementary School where they had been dropped off.
APD is looking for a 2008 red Chevy Silverado with Texas license plate KBY-6075. The only information currently available on a suspect is that it was a man who was not related to the vehicle's owner.
