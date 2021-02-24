Killeen couple dies in murder-suicide after domestic disturbance

A man shot and killed his wife before shooting himself after a domestic disturbance in Killeen. Officials say there were three children in the home and that they were unharmed.

The man has been identified as 40-year-old Archie Andrew Mitchell and the woman has been identified as 34-year-old Tiffany Shaquina Shepard.

The Killeen Police Department says the shooting happened at a home in the 3900 block of Tatonka Drive at 11:54 p.m. on February 23.

Officers responded to the home after police received a 911 call about a shooting. The initial investigation finds that Shepard and Mitchell, who were married, were involved in a domestic disturbance when Mitchell took out a handgun and shot Shepard. Shepard was pronounced dead at 2:12 a.m.

Police say Mitchell was in the garage when officers arrived and that Mitchell shot himself. Mitchell was pronounced dead at 2:14 a.m.

