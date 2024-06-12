Killeen ISD Board back district plan to create "phone-free" schools

The Killeen ISD Board has backed the district's plan to create "phone-free" schools at all secondary campuses.

At Tuesday's regular meeting, trustees approved the district's plan to issue pouches where students will store their cell phones while in school.

The pouches lock using a device similar to clothing security tags and remain locked until the end of the school day. Students will maintain possession of their phone, and if they need to use it, they must get permission and enter a designated phone zone where they can tap their pouch on an unlocking base.

The district is looking to implement the plan at the start of the 2024-25 school year in August and will be submitting a request for proposals from vendors.

The cost of the plan is expected to be about $500,000 to supply pouches for students at KISD's 12 middle schools, six high schools and four specialty campuses, says the district.

According to Killeen ISD, two districts in Waco and Richardson have made the move to phone-free schools and have seen success in recapturing classroom time for academic instruction, improved grades and a drop in cellphone-related discipline issues.