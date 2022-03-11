Killeen man found guilty of 2020 carjacking, armed robberies

A Killeen man has been convicted by a federal jury of carjacking and armed robberies of two Killeen-area stores.

29-year-old Darius Letrayal King was found guilty of one count of carjacking; three counts of brandishing a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence; two counts of interference with commerce by robbery; and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

King faces up to 15 years in prison on the carjacking count; a mandatory seven-year sentence to run consecutive to any other sentence received on each of the brandishing of a firearm counts; up to 20 years in prison on the interference with commerce counts; and up to 10 years in prison on the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon count.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, King, along with his codefendant 51-year-old Corey Labon Jackson of Killeen committed armed robberies in January 2020 of a 7-Eleven and a Family Dollar store. King drove Jackson to the stores and Jackson robbed the stores at gun point. On January 3, 2020, King also committed carjacking, taking a vehicle at gunpoint from an acquaintance, says the US Attorney's Office.

On February 22, Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.

Jackson faces up to 20 years in prison on the interference with commerce count and a mandatory seven-year sentence to run consecutive on any other sentence for the brandishing of a firearm count.

