Killeen PD: Woman dead after falling out of moving SUV

The Killeen Police Department is investigating the death of a 24-year-old woman they say fell out of a moving SUV Wednesday afternoon.

KPD officers were dispatched just before 1 p.m. April 14 to the intersection of S. Fort Hood Street and Stefek Drive in reference to a body lying in the roadway. Paramedics were already on the scene performing life-saving measures on the woman suffering from a head injury.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the vehicle, a silver Nissan SUV, driven by a woman, was traveling eastbound on Stefek Drive when the passenger in the back seat, apparently opened the door and exited the vehicle while in motion, says KPD. The driver of the vehicle came to a stop on the side of the road and was uninjured.

The victim, who has been identified as Jessica Garcia, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy has been ordered to be performed at the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas.

The investigation is ongoing.