Killeen police arrest second man wanted in convenience store shooting

The Killeen Police Department says they have apprehended a second suspect wanted in a December 2020 shooting at a convenience store that left a woman injured.

19-year-old Emilio Terrazas was charged in December with aggravated assault in connection with the shooting at Mickey's Convenience Store in the 2100 block of S WS Young Drive.

Killeen police say on Feb. 8 around 5:30 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red Kia sedan on Old FM 1440 when the driver refused to stop. Officers initiated a pursuit which ended in the area of Bull Run Drive and Fieldcrest Drive. The driver came to a stop and both occupants fled on foot.

During a search of the area, Terrazas was found, taken into custody without incident, and arrested on a warrant for the shooting and a warrant for robbery out of Williamson County. The second person who fled was not located. Killeen police said no injuries or property damage was reported.

The aggravated assault charge stems from a Dec. 6 shooting at Mickey's Convenience Store in Killeen where officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. According to Killeen police, the woman had arrived at the store and parked when a red Chevrolet car parked near her and a man got out.

A gray four-door hatchback then parked several spots away on the opposite side of her car and two men got out, who then started to shoot at the man from the other car. The woman had caught in the crossfire and later transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both the hatchback and the red car fled the scene. An investigation revealed that Terrazas and 18-year-old Zaveon Hakhem Cummings, both from Killeen, were the ones in the gray hatchback. Cummings was also charged with aggravated assault.

Cummings was later located and arrested in Tomball on Dec. 30.