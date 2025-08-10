Killeen police investigate apparent domestic murder-suicide
KILLEEN, Texas - Killeen police are investigating a double-fatal shooting that appears to have been a murder-suicide.
Killeen murder-suicide
What we know:
The incident happened on July Drive, and Killeen Police Department officers arrived around 12:16 a.m. Sunday.
Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old woman wit a gunshot wound outside the home. Inside, a 23-year-old man was also found with a gunshot wound.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their autopsies have been ordered.
According to the PD, preliminary evidence appears to suggest the incident was a domestic murder-suicide. They do not believe there to be any danger to the community.
What we don't know:
The identities of the subjects were not released.
The Killeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, Robbery-Homicide Unit, is actively investigating and there is no additional information available at this time.
What you can do:
If anyone has information on this shooting, please call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8830 or contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
The Source: Killeen Police Department provided the information in this report.