Expand / Collapse search

Killeen police investigate apparent domestic murder-suicide

By
Published  August 10, 2025 3:18pm CDT
Killeen
FOX 7 Austin
article

The Brief

    • Two people, a 26-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, were found dead in what police believe is a murder-suicide.
    • The incident occurred early Sunday morning at a home on July Drive in Killeen.
    • Police are not seeking any other suspects and say there is no danger to the community.

KILLEEN, Texas - Killeen police are investigating a double-fatal shooting that appears to have been a murder-suicide. 

Killeen murder-suicide

What we know:

The incident happened on July Drive, and Killeen Police Department officers arrived around 12:16 a.m. Sunday. 

Upon arrival, officers found a 26-year-old woman wit a gunshot wound outside the home. Inside, a 23-year-old man was also found with a gunshot wound. 

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their autopsies have been ordered.

According to the PD, preliminary evidence appears to suggest the incident was a domestic murder-suicide. They do not believe there to be any danger to the community. 

What we don't know:

The identities of the subjects were not released. 

The Killeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, Robbery-Homicide Unit, is actively investigating and there is no additional information available at this time.

What you can do:

If anyone has information on this shooting, please call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8830 or contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

The Source: Killeen Police Department provided the information in this report. 

KilleenCrime and Public Safety