Killeen police investigating deadly weekend shooting at motel

The Killeen Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at a motel.

The shooting happened at around 8:07 p.m. on September 5.

Police were called to the Liberty 6 Motel located at 529 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard in reference to a person who had been shot.

When officers arrived they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say one of the victims was lying on the ground unconscious and the other victim was alert.

The unconscious victim was pronounced dead at the scene at around 8:52 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

The victim who was alert was taken to a Temple hospital in stable condition.

The identities of the victims have not been released but police say the man who died was 21 and the man who was hospitalized is 32.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything, has any videos or any information about this shooting, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online.

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.

