Killeen police: Man shot woman following domestic disturbance

A man in Killeen is wanted for murder after shooting a woman following a domestic disturbance.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 48-year-old Chance Anthony Harrison for the murder of 43-year-old Emma Jones.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

48-year-old Chance Anthony Harrison is wanted for murder. (Killeen Police Department)

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

KPD responded to a home on Lewis Street on Sept. 19 just before 8:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim. Officers found Jones suffering from a gunshot wound who was then airlifted to Baylor, Scott & White in critical condition. Jones later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead on Sept. 21.

During an investigation detectives found that Jones and Harrison were involved in a domestic disturbance which led to the shooting, says Killeen police. Harrison was identified by witnesses at the scene.

Advertisement

Detectives are asking anyone who may know the whereabouts of Harrison to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online. Information can also be submitted through the P3Tips App for IOS or Android. All information is confidential and anonymous

Tips that lead to Harrison's arrest could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE KILLEEN NEWS