Killeen police seize approximately $17,800 during narcotics investigation

Police have arrested a drug distributor in Killeen, Texas.

According to the Killeen Police Department, officers conducted a narcotics investigation on a suspected narcotics distributor, 42-year-old Vincent Barnett. He was located on Friday, August 28, and arrested at the Killeen Regional Airport without incident.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Narcotic drug arrest (Killeen Police)

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Barnett was found to be in possession of approximately 220 grams of heroin, 60 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a large sum of U.S. currency.

According to KPD, the street value of the narcotics seized is approximately $17,800.

Advertisement

KPD's Criminal Investigation Division and Organized Crime Unit worked in conjunction with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department to conduct the narcotics investigation.