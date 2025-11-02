Killeen police shoot, wound gunman who fired at officers after allegedly killing a man

article

The Brief A Killeen police officer shot and wounded a suspect after the suspect allegedly killed one person and fired at officers inside a home early Sunday. The incident occurred around 3:10 a.m. on Blake Street after a shots-fired call; a 25-year-old male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The 36-year-old suspect was airlifted to the hospital and the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.



A Killeen police officer shot and wounded a suspect early Sunday morning after the suspect allegedly killed one person inside a home and then fired at responding officers, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Killeen Officer-Involved Shooting

What we know:

Kileen Police were called to the 6300 block of Blake Street at 3:10 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had run out of a home, saying that another person inside had been shot. While officers were investigating, shots were fired toward them from inside the home, police say.

The Killeen Police Tactical Response Unit was called to the scene. SWAT officers breached the door and found a 25-year-old man lying near the entrance with gunshot wounds.

As officers tried to remove the victim to render aid, a 36-year-old suspect continued to fire at officers.

An officer returned fire, shooting the suspect.

The 25-year-old victim died from his injuries at the scene.

The suspect was airlifted to the hospital. Police officials say he is stable, but did not release his condition.

The officer involved in the shooting, a four-year veteran of the Killeen Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

What we don't know:

The identities of the suspect and victim have not been released.

There is no word on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.