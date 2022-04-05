Killeen police, Texas Rangers investigate officer-involved shooting

Killeen police and the Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday evening.

Police said around 4:49 p.m., officers responded to the Mickey’s Convenience Store at 3200 S. Fort Hood Street in reference to a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they were told an individual was causing a disturbance in the parking lot. Officers made content with that individual and an altercation began.

Officers were later unsuccessful with using a taser toward the individual. Later, an officer shot his weapon and struck the individual. The male was transported by paramedics to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.

Killeen police and the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.

As per protocol, the officer will be placed on administrative leave.

