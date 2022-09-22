Lockdown, shooting rumors at Manor Middle School untrue, says Killeen ISD

Killeen ISD is addressing "several" social media rumors concerning Manor Middle School.

The district says that the campus was "never in a lockdown" and that there was not a shooting near or at the campus Thursday.

Two high school students were arrested and charged with felony terroristic threat after they allegedly made threatening comments towards Manor MS. The threats were investigated and determined to be unfounded, says Killeen ISD.

The two students have been transported to juvenile detention, says the district.

The district sent two messages to parents concerning the threats, reporting that an altercation not involving Manor MS students had happened outside of campus, but that students had overheard a threat towards the school and reported it to administration.

Killeen ISD police then investigated the comment and identified the high school students that made it.

Read the full messages to parents below:

Initial message:

Parents,

This morning there was an altercation outside of our campus that did not involve Manor students, however our students overheard someone shout a threat of violence towards our campus and immediately reported it to our administration team.

We contacted KISD Police who are aggressively investigating the comments. As a precaution, we will have increased security on our campus throughout the day.

We are extremely grateful to the students who brought this to our attention because we must all work together to keep our campus and community safe.

Our students understand that we are serious about school safety and anyone making or spreading false, unverified threats, against our schools will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The safety of every student and employee, every day, is our very highest priority.

Thank you for your continued support.

Updated message:

Parents,

This is an update to our school safety message we sent earlier today. KISD Police have identified the high school students that made the threatening statement towards our campus and determined that the threat was not credible and unfounded. The students are in police custody and KISD Police will be pressing charges for felony terroristic threat.

Our campus is safe, and our students are continuing the learning day.

Thank you for your continued support.