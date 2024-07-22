Former Secret Service agent weighs in on testimony of Kim Cheatle

A Texas-based former Secret Service agent weighed in on the testimony of Secret Service head Kim Cheatle on Monday.

The House Oversight Committee grilled Secret Service head Kim Cheatle on Monday, July 22, about the July 13 assassination attempt on Former President Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally, specifically how the nearby rooftop where the gunman fired from was not secured.

"On July 13th, we failed," said Cheatle.

But, in her answers, Cheatle had few specifics.

"I am here today because I want to answer questions, but I also want to be cautious," said Cheatle.

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio interrupted, saying, "You may want to, but you haven’t answered. I don’t think you’ve answered one question."

Cheatle did admit that agents had been warned multiple times about a suspicious person near the rally.

"Was anybody in the detail ordered to follow and stay with that suspicious person?" asked Democratic Rep. Kweisi Mfume of Maryland.

"We are trying to verify the timelines of when those notifications were made to our personnel," Cheatle responded.

Robert Caltabiano, a retired Secret Service agent living in Texas, says while Cheatle clearly couldn’t answer some questions for security reasons, in general she seemed overwhelmed and unprepared.

"She looks like an embattled director that the walls are coming in pretty quickly," said Caltabiano.

Cheatle was unable to say how many of the Trump campaign's previous requests for extra protection had been denied.

"In the past, if they asked for additional personnel to these rallies, it should have been granted, in my view, and it should then process along to the other events that the former president would be doing," said Caltabiano.

During the hearing, Republican Rep. Michael Turner of Ohio underscored the fact that Trump narrowly surprised.

"You look incompetent," Turner told Cheatle. "If Donald Trump had been killed, you would have looked culpable."

Caltabiano says he agrees with Turner’s statement.

"Absolutely," said Caltabiano. "The buck stops with her."

Some lawmakers slammed Cheatle for not turning over requested information to the committee, and for an investigation that could take months.

"How many Secret Service personnel have lost their jobs due to this colossal failure?" asked GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina—to which Cheatle replied, "At this time, none."

"President Biden needs to fire you," said Turner.

FOX 7 Austin reporter John Krinjak asked Caltabiano if Cheatle should be fired.

"I think she should resign, yes. At this point, it's going to be a detriment to the men and women out there that are working very, very hard. And I think that we need a new, fresh-faced person in there to do the job," said Caltabiano.