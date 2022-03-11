Kim Kardashian's business advice for women sparks backlash

Kim Kardashian is being criticized for some recent business advice she gave to women.

In an interview with Variety, Kardashian had some choice words of wisdom for women in business: "Get your f---ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days."

Sister Khloe Kardashian is seen agreeing, adding "That's so true."

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The comments didn't resonate well on social media, where many were quick to point out Kardashian came from a wealthy family.

Actress Jameela Jamil weighed in, tweeting: "I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion … nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic."

Jamil added, "This same 24 hours in the day sh-t is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours."

Meghan McCain shared in an op-ed published by The Daily Mail her thoughts on Kardashian's recent comments about work, saying in part "they should all know better."

"The unique experience of having successful or famous parent breeds specific and special opportunities not available to the vast majority of people, and particularly to those born into poverty," she wrote. "Simply put, they should all know better."

"Community" alum Yvette Nicole Brown posted in Jamil's comments, adding "With the amount of help (household and otherwise) they’ve had in life, being able to work hard is easy," Brown wrote. "Lecturing those who weren’t born on third base about their work ethic is ridiculously rude and disrespectful."

Kardashian's remarks were even discussed on a recent "Hot Topics" segment on "The View", with other hosts agreeing the comments were inappropriate.

"It helps to be born rich also, like she was," said Sunny Hostin. "She had a wealthy father, she had a mother who was a business manager, she’s pretty. I just think that people that are born on third base shouldn’t be talking about how easy it is to hit a home run."

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.