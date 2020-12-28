KPD: 19-year-old killed, 5-year-old injured in Killeen shooting

The Killeen Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead and a five-year-old injured in Killeen.

KPD says just before 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Houston Street for a 911 call about shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man and a 5-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers started performing life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, says KPD. The 19-year-old, identified as Cadarian Connell Parker, was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead shortly before 6 p.m.

The 5-year-old victim was transported to the McLane Children's Hospital and KPD says he is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

An autopsy has been ordered on Parker and KPD says the case continues to be an active investigation.

KPD is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or online. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.

Tips that lead to the arrest of the person or persons responsible could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

