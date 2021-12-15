Kraft Philadelphia Cream Cheese will pay you $20 not to make cheesecake this Christmas amid shortage

article

With cream cheese shortages and supply chain disruptions at an all-time high, The Kraft Heinz Company has come up with a campaign that encourages shoppers to ditch cheesecake and its Philadelphia Cream Cheese brand in favor of another holiday dessert.

The cream cheese giant revealed its new campaign in a 46-second video ad shared to YouTube on Monday.

"This is not an empty shelf," Philadelphia said as it zooms in on an out-of-stock sign. "It's a holiday tradition waiting another year. Because having a hard time finding cream cheese on shelves means having a hard time putting cheesecakes on tables."

The ad continued, "This year, turn that famous cheesecake into those famous brownies. End your meal with a friendly fight over the last holiday cupcake. Share some cookies, anything that will make you feel anything in that cheesecake-shaped hole in your holiday heart."

Philadelphia’s not only asking people to ease up on cream cheese, but it’s also offering to pay for alternative holiday desserts if cheesecake was originally on the menu.

The company will extend a "$20 digital reward" to a select few on Friday, Dec. 17, and Saturday, Dec. 18. Customers will have to visit Philadelphia’s campaign website – SpreadTheFeeling.com , at 12 p.m. EST.

On the website, there will be a spot where customers can claim a limited dessert reservation, which Philadelphia will confirm with a unique one-time link. Dessert purchases can be made from Friday, Dec. 17 to Friday, Dec. 24. Customers will need to hold onto their receipt though because Philadelphia will start letting people enter their dessert receipts from Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 9 a.m. EST to Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 11:59 p.m. EST.

The receipts must be entered through the one-time link that Philadelphia will send out for confirmation.

"For the past 150 years, Philadelphia Cream Cheese has been a staple in American households, especially around the holidays," said Basak Oguz, a marketing director at Philadelphia Cream Cheese, in a statement. "As we continue to see elevated and sustained demand, we want to ensure that there’s enough cream cheese for bagels, cheesecakes, and everything in-between. We’re excited to share that we’re investing millions of dollars so Philadelphia cream cheese will be available to anyone that wants it, wherever they like to shop, for the next 150 years and beyond."

