Police look for suspect who caused $4K in damages in home under construction

The Brief Austin police ask for help identifying a suspect in connection to a criminal mischief incident The suspect caused more than $4,000 in damages to a home under construction



The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in connection to a criminal mischief incident.

What we know:

APD says the incident happened on Dec. 17, 2025 at 513 W. Odell Street at around 1:12 p.m.

The suspect entered a construction site by squeezing through a gate and entered a house that was under construction.

Police say the suspect caused more than $4,000 in dmages to the home's electrical wires by cutting and ripping out multiple lines.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect is not known, but the suspect is described as follows:

Hispanic male

5’6" tall

200 lbs

Black hair and trimmed beard

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and gray/black Vans sneakers

What you can do:

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.