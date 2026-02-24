Police look for suspect who caused $4K in damages in home under construction
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in connection to a criminal mischief incident.
What we know:
APD says the incident happened on Dec. 17, 2025 at 513 W. Odell Street at around 1:12 p.m.
The suspect entered a construction site by squeezing through a gate and entered a house that was under construction.
Police say the suspect caused more than $4,000 in dmages to the home's electrical wires by cutting and ripping out multiple lines.
What we don't know:
The identity of the suspect is not known, but the suspect is described as follows:
- Hispanic male
- 5’6" tall
- 200 lbs
- Black hair and trimmed beard
- He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and gray/black Vans sneakers
What you can do:
Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.
A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.
The Source: Information from Austin Police Department.