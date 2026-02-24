Expand / Collapse search

Police look for suspect who caused $4K in damages in home under construction

By
Published  February 24, 2026 9:41am CST
North Austin
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • Austin police ask for help identifying a suspect in connection to a criminal mischief incident
    • The suspect caused more than $4,000 in damages to a home under construction

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in connection to a criminal mischief incident.

What we know:

APD says the incident happened on Dec. 17, 2025 at 513 W. Odell Street at around 1:12 p.m.

The suspect entered a construction site by squeezing through a gate and entered a house that was under construction.

Police say the suspect caused more than $4,000 in dmages to the home's electrical wires by cutting and ripping out multiple lines.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect is not known, but the suspect is described as follows:

  • Hispanic male
  • 5’6" tall
  • 200 lbs
  • Black hair and trimmed beard
  • He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and gray/black Vans sneakers

What you can do:

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. 

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

The Source: Information from Austin Police Department.

North AustinCrime and Public Safety