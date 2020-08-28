Kyle City Council approves budget for fiscal year 2020-21

The Kyle City Council has approved next year's budget for the city, which includes a four percent reduction in the property tax rate.

The $134.2 million budget allows for all City programs and services to continue at their current levels and includes strategic investments in new positions, equipment, and infrastructure.

The total property tax rate will decrease from $0.5416 per $100 of taxable valuation to $0.5201, a decrease of $0.0215.

The city says the approved budget follows priorities council identified in June, including infrastructure, beautification, downtown redevelopment, and uptown development, such as:

BEAUTIFICATION

$1,705,000 for park development

$250,000 for Beautification Corridor & Citywide Projects

DOWNTOWN REDEVELOPMENT

$1,300,000 for Downtown Park Redevelopment (City Square)

$1,200,000 for Downtown Mixed-Use Building

$25,000 in additional funding for Christmas programming

UPTOWN DEVELOPMENT

$4,500,000 for Heroes Memorial Park

$3,648,250 for Central Park

$1,826,750 for Cultural Trails

INFRASTRUCTURE

The council approved $76.7 million in planned CIP spending in FY 2021 including but not limited to:

$5.1 million provided for street maintenance & construction crews & equipment

$150,000 for public transportation in the form of an Uber voucher program

$15,500,000 for Wastewater Treatment Plant Expansion

Council also approved 23 new positions primarily for street reconstruction, park and trail system maintenance, improved communication with Kyle residents, and increased support for victim services.

The approved budget also includes no change in storm drainage fees, a 10 percent increase in water service rates, and a 10 percent increase in wastewater rates as well as a 2.5 percent increase in solid waste service rates per contract with Texas Disposal Systems. Other fees and charges for various services remain the same, says the city.

The City Council conducted a total of four budget workshops with public hearings where citizens were able to communicate their concerns about the budget to the council. The council also heard presentations from City staff on each department’s proposed budgets.

The City of Kyle Budget for FY 2020-21 is available on the City’s website. The city also has a Budget Fact Sheet, which can be viewed below:

