Runoff expected in Kyle City Council election

A runoff is expected for Kyle City Council following Tuesday's general election.

According to the city of Kyle, unofficial results are indicating a runoff election for District 1, which had six candidates vying for the position.

No candidate received more than 50% of the vote based on unofficial results, so the top two candidates Amanda Stark and Bear Heiser will move to a runoff election, says the city.

District 1 unofficial results

Amanda Stark – 3,120 or 29.10%

Bear Heiser – 2,217 or 20.68%

Marc McKinney – 2,046 or 19.09%

Marina Tupikov – 1,648 or 15.37%

Nick Madsen – 1,082 or 10.09%

Neal Breen – 607 or 5.66%

The runoff election is scheduled for Tuesday, December 13. Early voting will be available at Kyle City Hall on W. Center St.

Early Voting schedule

Monday, Nov. 28 – Thursday, Dec. 1 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friday Dec. 2 from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday Dec. 3 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 5 – Thursday Dec. 8 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9 from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Election Day voting will be at both City Hall and the Hays County Pct 2 Office on FM 2770 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 13.

For District 3, Miguel Zuniga received enough votes to win and will be sworn in during the Tuesday, Nov. 15 City Council meeting. Outgoing council member Robert Rizo will be acknowledged then as well.

District 3 unofficial results

Miguel Zuniga – 5,717 or 53.13%

Robert Rizo – 5,044 or 46.87%

The election results will not be official until they are canvassed on Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to the city.

For more information, click here.