Kyle City Council votes to expand the Uber Kyle $3.14 program

The City of Kyle is expanding the Uber Kyle $3.14 program!

Through the program, all Kyle residents and visitors can take a trip that begins and ends within the city limits of Kyle for the price of $3.14. The program issues riders a monthly voucher through the City of Kyle mobile app.

Starting, Friday, Oct. 1, the newly expanded program will increase monthly trips from eight trips per month to 10 trips per month, expand the service area. Riders are also provided one round-trip from Kyle to the Austin Veterans Administration as well as two one-way trips to and from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport per person, per month.

"We're proud to see how well the Uber Kyle $3.14 program has done since its launch," Mayor Pro Tem Rick Koch said. "And now we are even more proud to be able to expand mobility to more places and to those who most critically need it."

How to use Uber Kyle $3.14:

Download the Uber App & create an account. If you have an existing Uber account, make sure your app is updated.

Download the City of Kyle app and select "Uber $3.14."

Select "Get Voucher." You will then be prompted to enter information and "Accept Voucher."

After accepting the voucher, use the Uber app to enter a destination. If the voucher information is applied, the discount will appear above the "confirm" button.

The Uber Kyle $3.14 program also offers Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles through UberWAV for the same rider cost of $3.14. Riders can choose the UberWAV option when retrieving their city voucher and setting up their trip.

With iOS VoiceOver, Android TalkBack, and wireless Braille display compatibility, the Uber app also makes it easier for riders who are blind or have low vision to get where they need to go.

Assistive technology such as visible and vibrating alerts can help riders who are deaf or hard of hearing use the Uber app easily, and in-app features, such as the ability to enter a destination, can facilitate non-verbal communication between the rider and driver.

How to use UberWAV Kyle $3.14:

Download the Uber App & create an account. If you have an existing Uber account, make sure your app is updated.

Download the City of Kyle app & select "Uber $3.14."

Select "Get Voucher." You will then be prompted to enter information and "Accept Voucher."

Select "WALLET" from the Uber app menu. Scroll down, tap "Add Promo Code," enter "WAVKyle" and tap "Add."

Enter your destination and swipe the ride menu to view more options; you will find ‘WAV’ in the "More" vehicle options field. If the voucher information is applied, the discount will appear above the "confirm" button.

Riders must be 18 years or older or accompanied by an adult to use the Uber Kyle $3.14 program. If riders travel outside the service area, the Uber Kyle $3.14 promotion will not apply, and they will be responsible for paying the entire fare. Tips are not included in the $10 subsidy and are up to the discretion of the rider.

If riders have issues accessing or using the Uber Kyle $3.14 program or have an idea for improvement, they can call 512-234-3122 or email UberKyle314@cityofkyle.com and someone will be in touch within one business day. More information about the Uber Kyle $3.14 program is available at CityofKyle.com/UberKyle314.

